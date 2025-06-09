Richard Jefferson Blasts Anonymous Players Who Called Tyrese Haliburton Overrated
Tyrese Haliburton has silenced many doubters with his epic playoff run this postseason and his go-ahead jumper in the final seconds of Game 1 to upset the Oklahoma City Thunder merely served as an exclamation point on that front. Nevertheless, Richard Jefferson wanted to defend Haliburton during ESPN's broadcast of Game 2.
Early in the contest play-by-play man Mike Breen brought up the anonymous player poll from The Athletic in which a dozen or so NBA players named Haliburton the most overrated player in the league. The poll was released near the end of the regular season and has obviously turned into quite the talking point as Haliburton's Indiana Pacers tore through the Eastern Conference playoff bracket. Jefferson called out the players who labeled Haliburton as such and blasted anonymous quotes conceptually.
"I've never liked anonymous sources in any situation," Jefferson stated. "If you want to talk about Tyrese Haliburton in that moment, then say it with your chest. Don't give me a hidden player that wants to say something."
A strong take from Jefferson.