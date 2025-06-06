Wild Stat Shows Just How Clutch Tyrese Haliburton Has Been in NBA Playoffs
Tyrese Haliburton did it again.
In a thrilling comeback, the Indiana Pacers erased another 15-point deficit to steal Game 1 of the NBA Finals on the road at Paycom Center on Thursday, winning the contest on a pull-up jumper from Haliburton with 0.3 seconds remaining in regulation.
It's just the latest time Haliburton has put on his cape for the Pacers in these playoffs—and the eye test clearly demonstrates that he simply has a knack for showing up in the most crucial moments on the NBA's biggest stage. But what do the numbers say?
According to NBA.com, Thursday night's game-winner was Haliburton's fourth game-winning or game-tying shot in the final five seconds of games this postseason. Amazingly, he's done it in every round of the postseason.
But wait, there's more!
Since the 1997 postseason, Haliburton's five go-ahead or game-tying shots in the final five seconds of games are tied with Pacers legend Reggie Miller and trailing only Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, according to NBA TV.
"We've had to win in so many different ways all year," Haliburton said after the game. "We've had so many weird wins during the regular season, during the playoffs. So why would that change because we're here in the Finals."
Indeed. Haliburton is silencing his critics, etching his name in stone as an all-time clutch performer and leading the Pacers to wins in games they have no business winning.
Game 2 of the NBA Finals is on Sunday at 8:00 p.m. ET.