Sabrina Ionescu Gets a Cramp During Hilarious Championship Photoshoot Moment
The New York Liberty won their first franchise WNBA title on Sunday night, creating a great need for celebration.
The players rightfully indulged in celebrations after the game as this is a moment many of the players had never experienced before.
However, Sabrina Ionescu was quickly reminded about the fact that she played 40 minutes of basketball before the celebrations began. While she was posing with the WNBA trophy in a photoshoot after the 67–62 overtime win over the Minnesota Lynx, Ionescu's smile turned into a look of pain as her thigh started to cramp.
She fell backwards as she tried to massage the cramp out so she could continue on with the photoshoot. Some of her coaching staff, including head coach Sandy Brondello, assisted her. Ionescu even got a mouthful of champagne poured while receiving the massages. Talk about an iconic moment for the Liberty star.
Ionescu struggled with her shots in Game 5, going 1-for-19 from the floor. She posted five points, seven rebounds and eight assists in the final game.
In Game 3, though, Ionescu was deemed the Liberty's hero as she drained a three-pointer in the final seconds of the game to secure the win.