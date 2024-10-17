SI

Nike Commemorates Epic Sabrina Ionescu Shot With Instant NYC Billboard

Ionescu's game-winning shot in Game 3 of the WNBA Finals is now commemorated on a billboard.

Ryan Phillips

Ionescu hit a game-winning shot in Game 3 of the WNBA Finals.
Ionescu hit a game-winning shot in Game 3 of the WNBA Finals. / Matt Krohn-Imagn Images
In this story:

Sabrina Ionescu's big shot is already getting big props.

On Thursday, Nike quickly put up a billboard commemorating Ionescu's game-winning shot from Game 3 of the WNBA Finals on 34th street in New York. The lettering says, "YERRRNESCU" at the top, with a picture of her celebrating below it.

The shot came Wednesday night during the New York Liberty's 80-77 win over the Minnesota Lynx. That might be record time for a billboard to be thrown up.

With the game tied 77-77, Ionescu took the ball out with 10 seconds remaining. She dribbled near midcourt as the clock wound down, then began to attack. She pulled up from 28 feet and nailed a three-pointer with one second left to all but seal a huge win.

The victory gave the Liberty a 2-1 lead in the series, putting them one win away from clinching the franchise's first title in six trips to the finals.

If New York brings the title home, Ionescu's shot will be the moment everyone remembers from this series.

More of the Latest Around WNBA

feed

Published
Ryan Phillips
RYAN PHILLIPS

Ryan Phillips is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in digital media since 2009, spending eight years at The Big Lead before joining SI in 2024. Phillips also co-hosts The Assembly Call Podcast about Indiana Hoosiers basketball and previously worked at Bleacher Report. He is a proud San Diego native and a graduate of Indiana University’s journalism program.

Home/WNBA