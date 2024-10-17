Nike Commemorates Epic Sabrina Ionescu Shot With Instant NYC Billboard
Sabrina Ionescu's big shot is already getting big props.
On Thursday, Nike quickly put up a billboard commemorating Ionescu's game-winning shot from Game 3 of the WNBA Finals on 34th street in New York. The lettering says, "YERRRNESCU" at the top, with a picture of her celebrating below it.
The shot came Wednesday night during the New York Liberty's 80-77 win over the Minnesota Lynx. That might be record time for a billboard to be thrown up.
With the game tied 77-77, Ionescu took the ball out with 10 seconds remaining. She dribbled near midcourt as the clock wound down, then began to attack. She pulled up from 28 feet and nailed a three-pointer with one second left to all but seal a huge win.
The victory gave the Liberty a 2-1 lead in the series, putting them one win away from clinching the franchise's first title in six trips to the finals.
If New York brings the title home, Ionescu's shot will be the moment everyone remembers from this series.