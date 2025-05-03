What Are the Kentucky Derby 'Hats' Called?
The 151st Kentucky Derby takes place this Saturday. As the first leg of the Triple Crown gets underway, eyes will not only be tuned into the run for the roses, but the fashion at the event.
The Kentucky Derby is known for its classy, high-end fashion. Meriwether Lewis Clark Jr., the founder of the Derby, and his wife, Mary, intended from the get-go to make the event a well-dressed affair. Attendees come wearing their best, often colorful, attire to the Derby. Among the fashion traditions at the Kentucky Derby are the show-stopping hats and headpieces.
What Are 'Hats' at the Kentucky Derby Called?
One of the most popular 'hats' at the Kentucky Derby is called a fascinator.
A fascinator originally was a scarf head-covering, often made of silk, lace, or fine yarn. Today's definition of the fascinator is much different, and features a headpiece that is attached via a comb, headband, or clip. A fascinator does not have a brim or crown, separating it from other styles of headwear. They are also different from other kinds of hats since they do not sit loosely on the head, but are directly attached.
Many fascinators are adorned with feathers, beads, flowers, organza, and/or bows, and they can take on a wide-ranging variety of embellishments and designs. The best fascinators can often be creative, or simply ones that match well with the rest of the outfit and accessories.
When Are Fascinators Worn?
Outside of the Kentucky Derby, fascinators are sometimes worn at formal events, such as weddings, church ceremonies, cocktail parties, outdoor events, or other horse races. Fascinators have famously been worn at multiple royal weddings, including the nuptials of Prince William and Princess Kate Middleton in 2011.
What Other Hats Are Worn at the Kentucky Derby?
Fascinators are far from the only popular hat worn at the Kentucky Derby. Many women opt for wide-brimmed hats instead. Men are recommended to pair their suits with fedoras or a bowler hat, per the Kentucky Derby's webpage.