The 10 Best Looking Kits for the 2025–26 Season Ranked
Look good, feel good. Kit manufacturers are certainly trying their hardest to appease that concept with some of their releases for 2025–26.
There will be teams that dominate on the field next season, claiming silverware galore, and they shall garner plenty of plaudits. However, the new campaign hasn’t arrived yet, so we’ll be focusing on the best-dressed award prize here.
There are still an array of releases to come, but we’ve already been treated to an impressive supply of dreamy attire for the new season. Here are ten of our favourites from Europe’s top five leagues, excluding anniversary kits—sorry, Lyon.
10. PSG (Home)
Paris Saint-Germain most certainly looked the part as they claimed UEFA Champions League glory for the first time, and Nike‘s follow-up to last season’s majestic attire isn’t half bad.
There’s an intrinsically Parisian feel to PSG’s new home shirt, which is being debuted at the Club World Cup, due to the geometric patterns which pay homage to the Eiffel Tower. The design is most distinct down the red-striped centre, but it also subtly weaves through the 'Midnight Navy.'
9. Real Betis (Home)
Hummel have delivered a couple of worldies for 2025–26, and Real Betis are one of the major beneficiaries.
The iconic green and white stripes are wider this time around, and we love the cultural tribute paid to Sevillian singer María Jiménez’s song "Verde, verde" via the phrase “Verde, verde como el equipo de mi ciudad,” which is inscribed on the inside neck.
A classic Betis shirt which celebrates Seville.
8. Newcastle United (Home)
'A fresh take on a timeless classic,' was how the club put it, and there’s perhaps no better summary.
Newcastle United’s home kit will always be black and white striped. There’s only so much you can do with such a design, but Adidas have done an excellent job of ensuring next season’s strip is unique and modern.
The serrated edges provide a mini-talking point, while the accents of sky blue supply the jersey with greater vibrancy than usual.
7. Arsenal (Home)
Arsenal have already donned their new threads for 2025–26, and the strip finally brought them some luck against Newcastle. Declan Rice struck from the edge of the box in a 1–0 win, as the Gunners avoided a fourth successive defeat to the Magpies.
Adidas have steered clear of the gold and blue accented shirts of the previous two years, reverting to just red and white. It’s an Arsenal classic but with slickness in abundance. The gothic ’A’s’ pattern adds an extra layer of detail, which perhaps isn’t visible on first viewing.
6. Marseille (Home)
There’s something about Marseille’s home kit which just hits the spot.
The design couldn’t be simpler, but it just works so well with the club’s iconic sky blue and white combination. The club have said that the idea behind their new kit is that it represents Marseille meal—a story that needs to be told and shared.
It’d be a great shirt even if it wasn’t for the extra level of impressive detail, which can only be seen up close. Puma have been able to emboss previous Marseille badges into the design, supplying the kit with a greater sense of historical connection.
5. Real Madrid (Home)
Real Madrid’s new kits feel like a combination of adored designs from years past. It’s going to feel wrong next season when Guti or even manager Xabi Alonso aren’t donning the shirt.
The home kit is certainly similar to one worn by Alonso in 2009–10, as well as BENQ SIEMENS-sponsored shirt of 2006–07—hence the Guti reference.
Perhaps Adidas have done a number on us by hitting a nostalgic sweet spot, but Madrid’s latest home kit is slick in its own right. They’ve had a few belters in recent years.
4. Chelsea (Away)
Chelsea are going back to 1974 with their beauty of an away strip for 2025–26, with the sponsor-less aesthetic once again working wonders.
The Blues’s 1974–75 away shirt was unique for its time, drawing inspiration from the Hungarian flag and the generation defining Mighty Magyars team of the 50’s that stunned Wembley but cruelly failed to win the World Cup.
The modern iteration has taken a more minimalist approach, with the block stripes from 50 years ago replaced with something more subtle. It’s not very Chelsea, but it’s a lovely kit nonetheless.
3. Aston Villa (Away)
Yes, Aston Villa’s away kit is inspired by a shopping centre, but the Bullring is a Birmingham staple.
You may wonder how Adidas and Villa achieved their desired homage, and it requires some digging to learn where the Bullring inspiration comes into play. It’s the raglan sleeves boasting large circular patterns. Tenuous? Maybe, but the black strip is mightily striking.
The monochrome works wonderfully on contrast.
2. St. Pauli (Home)
There’s a hipster’s paradise and then there’s St. Pauli’s home kit for 2025–26.
This is some way to celebrate retaining your Bundesliga status, and you can bet your bottom dollar that this wondrous brown and white-striped shirt will be spotted in craft breweries all over east London in no time at all.
Well played, Puma.
1. Werder Bremen (Third)
St. Pauli pushed hard, they really did. However, it’s going to take something special to displace Werder Bremen’s third kit from our number one spot.
Given their absence from Europe, you might wonder why Bremen require an alternate strip, but thank God they opted for one. How nice is this? Hummel again, ole, ole.
There is distinct inspiration behind the strip, which has been released 60 years after the club’s first-ever Bundesliga title. The shirt is thus a triumphant piece in more ways than one, and the connection to '65 is superbly done.