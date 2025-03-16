A 14-Year-Old Just Became the Youngest Player in NWSL History
Were you this cool in middle school? Probably not.
Fourteen-year-old Mak Whitman became the youngest player in National Women's Soccer League history when she took the field for Gotham FC versus the Seattle Reign on Friday night. She debuted as a substitute in the third minute of second half stoppage.
Take a look at that history-making moment below:
The team signed Whitman, a forward for the Youth National Team, in July of last year. That made her the youngest-ever contracted player in the NWSL at just 13 years old.
“I am really excited to sign and begin my professional career with Gotham FC,” Whitham said at the time. “Gotham FC is a great place for me to continue to push myself as a player. I can’t wait to get to work and to continue to grow as a player with the great players, coaches and staff at Gotham FC.”
In February of last year, Whitman also became the youngest athlete of any sport to sign a name, image, and likeness deal with Nike.
Despite the young teen's historic milestone, Gotham and Reign were both held to one goal on Saturday night, resulting in a draw and a point apiece.