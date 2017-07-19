PHOTO: Liverpool Legend Jamie Carragher's Son Signs Contract With Championship Side
Ex-Liverpool star and Sky analyst
Jamie shared the proud moment on his Instagram,
Carragher Jnr had previously been part of Liverpool’s academy as an under eight, but has since moved to the recently relegated Latics.
With Wigan's recent poor fortunes and drop down the divisions, young Carragher's skills may be needed in the near future to help ensure a rise back up the Football League.
He will, however, do very well to emulate his father, who after over 500 Premier league appearances, retired with Liverpool in 2013.
Carragher snr also played 38 times for England in a career which saw him win three League Cups, two FA cups, and a Champions League with the Reds in the 1990s and 2000s.