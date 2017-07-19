PHOTO: Liverpool Legend Jamie Carragher's Son Signs Contract With Championship Side

​Ex-Liverpool star and Sky analyst Jamie Carragher’s son, James Carragher, has taken his first footsteps towards following in his father's footsteps by signing a youth contract with Championship Wigan Athletic.





Jamie shared the proud moment on his Instagram, captioning the photo of James putting pen to paper with: "Proud of you son well done."

Proud of you son well done ⚽️ A post shared by Jamie Carragher (@23_carra) on May 4, 2017 at 12:30pm PDT

Carragher Jnr had previously been part of Liverpool’s academy as an under eight, but has since moved to the recently relegated Latics.

With Wigan's recent poor fortunes and drop down the divisions, young Carragher's skills may be needed in the near future to help ensure a rise back up the Football League.

LIVERPOOL, UNITED KINGDOM - MAY 14: (L-R) Steve Finnan, Steven Gerrard, Jamie Carragher and his son Jamie during the Liverpool Football Club FA Cup Trophy Parade on May 14, 2006 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images) Michael Steele/GettyImages

He will, however, do very well to emulate his father, who after over 500 Premier league appearances, retired with Liverpool in 2013.

Carragher snr also played 38 times for England in a career which saw him win three League Cups, two FA cups, and a Champions League with the Reds in the 1990s and 2000s.

