PL Legend Paul Scholes Set to Join Wigan Coaching Staff Despite Link With Manchester United U23 Side

Premier League legend Paul Scholes is reportedly set to accept an offer to join the backroom staff at Wigan Athletic, despite having the chance to coach the Manchester United U23 side.

The former Red Devil has been out of football since retiring in 2013, and has since then been working on BT Sport providing punditry and football analysis for the Premier League and the Champions League alongside other former players and teammates.

Image by (@user)

However, according to the Mirror, it appears that Scholes is now ready to take the plunge into football management after reportedly being keen to join the former United U23 coach Warren Joyce's backroom staff having been recently appointed head coach at the DW Stadium following the club's sacking of former player and coach Gary Caldwell.

Joyce, who made his name working with the youth sides at United, is reportedly keen to have Scholes alongside him during his first stint as a Championship manager after signing a three-year deal with the club, despite the fact that the former player doesn't yet possess a UEFA Pro Licence coaching badge.

However, in doing so, Scholes would controversially be turning down the chance to be Joyce's successor with his former club's U23 side, which some would argue to be a more reasonable stepping stone into management.


According to ​The Sun, Joyce does have other options with the likes of former United players Paul McGuinness and Jimmy Ryan, however the former U23 coach is reportedly confident he can persuade Scholes, and is hopeful he can bring his wealth of experience to the struggling Championship side, who sit 22nd in the table.

​​

