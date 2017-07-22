Gold Cup: Bruce Arena is going for it all with USMNT roster overhaul

El Salvador players Henry Romero and Darwin Ceren have been suspended six and three games, respectively, for biting American players during the Gold Cup.

Romero bit U.S. forward Jozy Altidore and Ceren bit defender Omar Gonzalez during a weird Thursday match that resulted in a 2–0 U.S. win. Neither player was caught by officials during the match. CONCACAF levied the punishements on Saturday.

Romero also was caught by cameras twisting Altidore’s nipple later in the match.

The U.S. faces Costa Rica on Saturday night in a semifinal. Mexico and Jamaica play Sunday on the other side of the bracket.