PSG Wants Man Utd's Anthony Martial in Any Deal Involving Mino Raiola's New Client Marco Verratti

Manchester United's pursuit of Marco Verratti has reportedly hit a snag after PSG demanded Antony Martial be part of the deal, according to reports from ​The Mirror.

United had been linked with a £60m move for Verratti, however the desire of the Paris club to take Martial in the other direction could be a deal breaker.

Paris Saint-Germain's holding midfield star Verratti has emerged as an alternative target to Nemanja Matic for Mourinho, after it was reported that Chelsea was unwilling to budge on their £50m valuation of Serbian.

Manchester United has now stepped up their interest in 24-year-old Marco Verratti, after it was reported that Barcelona had cooled interest. Verratti played 28 league games for PSG in Ligue 1 last season, scoring three goals and providing 5 assists, as his team finished second behind Monaco last campaign.

However PSG has outlined some controversial terms to United for Verratti's transfer, in an attempt to get a fair deal for one of their star players.

The Paris club has reportedly said that they are only willing to do business with United if £56m-rated former Monaco striker Martial is part of the deal to take Verratti to Old Trafford.

This is said to have almost ruled out any transfer with Mourinho and the United board, unwilling to let Martial leave. However dialogue is said to be continuing slowly with PSG in the hope an agreement can be agreed.

Manchester United do however has something in their favour, in the form of Verratti's new agent, Mino Raiola - the super agent was the man pulling the strings behind the scenes in a number of past United transfers, including the signings of Paul Pogba, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and most recently Romelu Lukaku.

It is understood Ed Woodward has spoken to Raiola about a possible move for Verratti and the Italian is not apposed to joining United, although Barcelona is apparently his preferred destination.

