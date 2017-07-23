Soccer

Cristiano Ronaldo Tells Neymar to Reject PSG Deal and Wait for Manchester United

1:13 | Soccer
Will PSG actually spend $255 million to take Neymar from Barcelona?
90Min
an hour ago

Real Madrid forward has contacted Barcelona's Neymar, telling him to reject Paris-Saint Germain and wait for Manchester United.

Neymar is reportedly eager to leave Barcelona after some media outlets claimed the Brazil international was fed up playing in teammate Lionel Messi's shadow since joining the club in 2013.

Spanish sports newspaper ​Diario Gol claims Ronaldo has reportedly got in touch with Neymar and told him to hold off interest from PSG, who is reportedly willing to break the world transfer record in order to sign the former Santos man.

United has also been touted as a potential destination for Neymar, with the Red Devils showing in recent transfer windows that they are financially strong in securing deals for midfielder Paul Pogba and striker Romelu Lukaku.

Ronaldo reportedly contacted Neymar through WhatsApp, telling the 25-year-old he would be dropping down a number of levels in order to play for PSG, whose record in Europe is incomparable to Barcelona's. 

Soccer
Sunday's Transfer Rumor Roundup: Coutinho, Sissoko, Dier, Bacca and Much More

PSG has failed to win the Champions League while Neymar has already tasted success in the competition with Barcelona before, scoring in the final of the 2014-15 edition of the competition as the Catalan giants beat Juventus 3-1. 

Ronaldo apparently pointed out that Ligue 1 currently lacks the appeal of Spain and England's top divisions and has urged Neymar to hold out and sign for his former club in the future instead. 

Neymar has scored 105 goals in 186 appearances for Barcelona since joining the club, winning two La Liga titles and three Copa del Rey cups.  

 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters