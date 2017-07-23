​Here is today's roundup of the relevant transfer rumors worth knowing...

1. Philippe Coutinho

AP Images

Transfer: Liverpool to Barcelona

Despite Jurgen Klopp's insistence that his star man will not be sold, La Liga giant Barcelona is reportedly in line to ​bid £80m for Liverpool playmaker Philippe Coutinho, after a £72m offer for the Brazilian was rejected.

2. Moussa Sissoko

​Transfer: Tottenham Hotspur to West Bromwich Albion

Spurs may finally be able to flog Moussa Sissoko, after suggestions that West Brom will take a ​chance on the £20m-rated midfielder. The French international has been a huge failure since his record-breaking arrival to North London last summer.

3. Richarlison

Transfer: Fluminense to Chelsea

The Blues have a history of acquiring talent from across the world and their global search has landed in Brazil where 20-year-old Fluminense winger Richarlison is being ​linked with a move to Stamford Bridge.

4. Geronimo Rulli

Transfer: Real Sociedad to Napoli

Napoli has again turned to Real Sociedad stopper Geronimo Rulli, with reports stating that the Serie A outfit have made a ​bid of €20m for the young Argentine, who is part-owned by Manchester City.

5. Jack Wilshere

Transfer: Arsenal to Swansea City The scramble for injury-plagued Jack Wilshere is more certainly on, after it became public knowledge that Arsenal are keen to sell the midfielder. Swansea City has now ​entered the race for Wilshere, as it looks to find a successor for Everton-bound Gylfi Sigurdsson. 6. Eric Dier Transfer: Tottenham Hotspur to Manchester United Even though it was thought that Manchester United's pursuit of England international Eric Dier had ended, the player himself has supposedly told a friend that the Red Devils have ​lodged a £40m bid for the versatile Spurs star. 7. Carlos Bacca

AP Images