​Here is today's roundup of the relevant transfer rumors worth knowing...

1. Philippe Coutinho

AP Images

Transfer: Liverpool to Barcelona

Despite Jurgen Klopp's insistence that his star man will not be sold, La Liga giant Barcelona is reportedly in line to ​bid £80m for Liverpool playmaker Philippe Coutinho, after a £72m offer for the Brazilian was rejected.

2. Moussa Sissoko

Transfer: Tottenham Hotspur to West Bromwich Albion

Spurs may finally be able to flog Moussa Sissoko, after suggestions that West Brom will take a ​chance on the £20m-rated midfielder. The French international has been a huge failure since his record-breaking arrival to North London last summer.

3. Richarlison

Transfer: Fluminense to Chelsea

The Blues have a history of acquiring talent from across the world and their global search has landed in Brazil where 20-year-old Fluminense winger Richarlison is being ​linked with a move to Stamford Bridge.

4. Geronimo Rulli

Transfer: Real Sociedad to Napoli

Napoli has again turned to Real Sociedad stopper Geronimo Rulli, with reports stating that the Serie A outfit have made a ​bid of €20m for the young Argentine, who is part-owned by Manchester City.

5. Jack Wilshere

Transfer: Arsenal to Swansea City

The scramble for injury-plagued Jack Wilshere is more certainly on, after it became public knowledge that Arsenal are keen to sell the midfielder. Swansea City has now ​entered the race for Wilshere, as it looks to find a successor for Everton-bound Gylfi Sigurdsson.

6. Eric Dier

Transfer: Tottenham Hotspur to Manchester United

Even though it was thought that Manchester United's pursuit of England international Eric Dier had ended, the player himself has supposedly told a friend that the Red Devils have ​lodged a £40m bid for the versatile Spurs star.

7. Carlos Bacca

AP Images

Transfer: Liverpool to Juventus

Juventus is closing in on the signature of Liverpool midfielder Emre Can, with latest reports stating that the 23-year-old German international has ​agreed personal terms with the Serie A champions.

10. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Transfer: Borussia Dortmund to AC Milan

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will ​reject attempts from Borussia Dortmund to sign a new deal with the Bundesliga club, in a bid to return to AC Milan, with whom the Gabon striker started his career.

11. Sofiane Feghouli

​​Transfer: West Ham United to Stade Rennais

Sofiane Feghouli's future in East London is looking very bleak indeed, despite the Algerian only signing for the Hammers last summer. French side Stade Rennais are ​keen to end the midfielder's Premier League nightmare. 

12. Jeremy Toljan

Transfer: Hoffenheim to Tottenham Hotspur

With Kyle Walker now a Manchester City player, Spurs is ​closing in on a move for Hoffenheim full-back Jeremy Toljan. The German U21 star was impressive for the Bundesliga side last season as they qualified for the Champions League.

