Will PSG actually spend $255 million to take Neymar from Barcelona?
42 minutes ago

The frenzied circus that is Neymar's uncertain future has taken another potential twist after a source close to the player informed ESPN that Gerard Pique's 'he stays' post on Twitter over the weekend isn't actually a sign that the Brazilian will remain at Camp Nou.

Barcelona defender Pique uploaded an image of himself and Neymar with the aforementioned caption on Sunday after days of rumours that the superstar forward is on the brink of leaving Barcelona after accepting a huge offer from Paris Saint-Germain.

It has been claimed that Neymar was put out by the extremely lucrative nature of Lionel Messi's recent new contract and that he also worries about his ambitions to win the Ballon d'Or or FIFA Best Player award for as long as he remains in the Argentine's enormous shadow.

With PSG seemingly willing to trigger his €220m release clause and Barcelona reportedly unwilling to offer him an improved contract, Neymar essentially must now decide his own future.

Se queda.

A post shared by Gerard Piqué (@3gerardpique) on

ESPN's source claims that they have 'no idea' why Pique tweeted what he did, when it is their understanding that Neymar has every intention of joining PSG.

A contract described as 'massive' is said to have been agreed, with plenty of other non-football money making opportunities apparently also awaiting Neymar and his father in Paris.

At this stage it is virtually impossible to know what is truth and what information may have been fabricated and fed by those with a vested interest in the deal to manipulate the situation.

As ESPN notes, Sport has written that Messi and Luis Suarez have convinced Neymar to stay, yet radio station RAC1 claim that talks between Barcelona and Neymar over the weekend didn't go well for the club. Only time will tell how this saga will really be resolved.

