Soccer

Bournemouth Defender Adam Smith Signs New 4-Year Deal With the Cherries

90Min
24 minutes ago

Bournemouth defender Adam Smith has put pen to paper on a new contract with the south coast club, signing a new four-year deal.

The former Tottenham right-back - who joined permanently in January 2014 - has proved to be a smart acquisition by the Cherries and he has been one of Eddie Howe's key men during their two-year stay in England's top-flight.

The 26-year-old has made 113 appearances in total, scoring three goals and Smith is overjoyed with being given the opportunity to remain with the club.

“I’m delighted,” Smith told afcb.co.uk. “I’m settled in the area and get along really well with the lads.

“There is nowhere else I want to be at this moment. Everything is going well for me both on and off the pitch and I’m looking forward to that continuing.”

The manager is just as happy with his extension until 2021, with Howe saying: “When we first brought Adam to the club we believed he had huge potential. Adam has taken his opportunity, improved as a player and is an important member of our squad.


“We're delighted he will stay with us and hopefully continue his progression further.”

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters