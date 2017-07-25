Bournemouth Defender Adam Smith Signs New 4-Year Deal With the Cherries

Bournemouth defender Adam Smith has put pen to paper on a new contract with the south coast club, signing a new four-year deal.

The former Tottenham right-back - who joined permanently in January 2014 - has proved to be a smart acquisition by the Cherries and he has been one of Eddie Howe's key men during their two-year stay in England's top-flight.

The 26-year-old has made 113 appearances in total, scoring three goals and Smith is overjoyed with being given the opportunity to remain with the club.

“I’m delighted,” Smith told afcb.co.uk. “I’m settled in the area and get along really well with the lads.

“There is nowhere else I want to be at this moment. Everything is going well for me both on and off the pitch and I’m looking forward to that continuing.”

The manager is just as happy with his extension until 2021, with Howe saying: “When we first brought Adam to the club we believed he had huge potential. Adam has taken his opportunity, improved as a player and is an important member of our squad.





“We're delighted he will stay with us and hopefully continue his progression further.”