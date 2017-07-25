Soccer

Reports: Orlando City Set to Shell Out for Sporting Kansas City's Dom Dwyer

0:46 | Soccer
Landon Donovan: Clint Dempsey is as clinical a finisher as I've played with
icon
SI.com Staff
35 minutes ago

Orlando City is set to spend big to lure new U.S. men's national team forward Dom Dwyer from Sporting Kansas City, according to multiple reports. 

The Kansas City Star and ESPNFC are reporting that the clubs are engaged in conversations about the star striker, whose contract runs through 2018. Dwyer, recently made a commissioner's pick for the MLS All-Star Game vs. Real Madrid, has scored 57 goals in 128 MLS games since 2012. He tallied a career-high 22 in 2014. According to the reports, the compensation for Dwyer would reach new heights when it comes to MLS standards.

Any deal would need to be completed before Aug. 9, when the MLS transfer window closes.

Orlando would be familiar territory for Dwyer, who starred on loan with Orlando City while it was in USL and helped the club win the then-third-division title with four goals in the title match. He also attended the nearby University of South Florida after transferring from a junior college following his arrival in the United States from England.

Dwyer became a U.S. citizen earlier this year, and he made his U.S. national team debut in a friendly vs. Ghana, scoring in the tune-up for the CONCACAF Gold Cup. He also scored in the tournament-opening match against Panama before returning to Sporting KC after the group stage.

Sporting Kansas City has had outside interest in Dwyer before, rebuffing advances from Greece's Olympiakos to hold onto him.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters