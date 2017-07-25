Orlando City is set to spend big to lure new U.S. men's national team forward Dom Dwyer from Sporting Kansas City, according to multiple reports.

The Kansas City Star and ESPNFC are reporting that the clubs are engaged in conversations about the star striker, whose contract runs through 2018. Dwyer, recently made a commissioner's pick for the MLS All-Star Game vs. Real Madrid, has scored 57 goals in 128 MLS games since 2012. He tallied a career-high 22 in 2014. According to the reports, the compensation for Dwyer would reach new heights when it comes to MLS standards.

Deal is almost done for Dwyer to @OrlandoCitySC. Details: $600-650k allocation $$ with potential of it being $1.3M!! @MLS history! — Taylor Twellman (@TaylorTwellman) July 25, 2017

#SportingKC has agreed to trade Dom Dwyer to Orlando City SC in exchange for $1.6 million in allocation money, $700K of which is incentives. — Sam McDowell (@SamMcDowell11) July 25, 2017

Any deal would need to be completed before Aug. 9, when the MLS transfer window closes.

Orlando would be familiar territory for Dwyer, who starred on loan with Orlando City while it was in USL and helped the club win the then-third-division title with four goals in the title match. He also attended the nearby University of South Florida after transferring from a junior college following his arrival in the United States from England.

Dwyer became a U.S. citizen earlier this year, and he made his U.S. national team debut in a friendly vs. Ghana, scoring in the tune-up for the CONCACAF Gold Cup. He also scored in the tournament-opening match against Panama before returning to Sporting KC after the group stage.

Sporting Kansas City has had outside interest in Dwyer before, rebuffing advances from Greece's Olympiakos to hold onto him.