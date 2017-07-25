Soccer

Former Liverpool Youngster Adam Phillips Looks Set to Join Norwich City

90Min
an hour ago

​Following rumours linking Adam Phillips to Premier League outfits such as Watford and West Ham, it is now understood that the promising youngster is to join Sky Bet Championship club Norwich City. 

After finishing his contract at Liverpool, the ​Liverpool Echo reported that Phillips will join the Canaries, and that Norwich's sporting director, Stuart Webber, formerly a Liverpool Academy scout was a strong motivation in that move.  

While a potential deal for the youngster isn't a massive move for the Championship hopefuls, fans can be excited at the thought of a raw young talent at the club who has the potential to develop into a capable player in their midfield. 

​​Phillips has long been commended on his talented passing, set-piece delivery and technical ability, but despite the club's history in developing British midfield talent, the Reds decided to let Phillips leave in order to rebuild his once bright future elsewhere. 

Phillips joined the Reds from Blackburn Rovers aged eleven, but found limited opportunities in the senior team. Brendan Rodgers appeared to take a shine to the youngster, including him on pre-season tour of the USA in 2014, and granting him a place in the squad that faced Bordeaux in a Europa League tie in September 2015.

However, inclusion in Jürgen Klopp's plans has been harder to attain for Phillips, and with the club deciding not to offer him a new contract, it is believed that Norwich will provide him the opportunity to reach his potential.

Phillips is thought to link up with Norwich's U23 outfit, before attempting to break into the senior side's drive for Premier League promotion.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters