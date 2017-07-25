Former Liverpool Youngster Adam Phillips Looks Set to Join Norwich City

​Following rumours linking Adam Phillips to Premier League outfits such as Watford and West Ham, it is now understood that the promising youngster is to join Sky Bet Championship club Norwich City.

After finishing his contract at Liverpool, the ​Liverpool Echo reported that Phillips will join the Canaries, and that Norwich's sporting director, Stuart Webber, formerly a Liverpool Academy scout was a strong motivation in that move.

Looks like Adam Phillips in the door after impressing on trial, may see Fonkeu join soon as well. #NCFC — Canary Scots (@CanaryScots) July 25, 2017

While a potential deal for the youngster isn't a massive move for the Championship hopefuls, fans can be excited at the thought of a raw young talent at the club who has the potential to develop into a capable player in their midfield.

​​Phillips has long been commended on his talented passing, set-piece delivery and technical ability, but despite the club's history in developing British midfield talent, the Reds decided to let Phillips leave in order to rebuild his once bright future elsewhere.

Phillips joined the Reds from Blackburn Rovers aged eleven, but found limited opportunities in the senior team. Brendan Rodgers appeared to take a shine to the youngster, including him on pre-season tour of the USA in 2014, and granting him a place in the squad that faced Bordeaux in a Europa League tie in September 2015.

However, inclusion in Jürgen Klopp's plans has been harder to attain for Phillips, and with the club deciding not to offer him a new contract, it is believed that Norwich will provide him the opportunity to reach his potential.