Young Liverpool Winger Ryan Kent in Demand as 10 Clubs Battle for His Signature

Premier League new boys Huddersfield, as well as a host of Championship sides including Aston Villa and Leeds, are interested in Liverpool winger Ryan Kent.

Kent is currently in Germany as part of Liverpool's pre-season tour, but The Express reports that he will be allowed to leave on a season long loan with a number of suitors interested in offering regular game time.

Hull are currently in pole position after Andy Robertson went in the opposite direction. However, they will have a battle on their hands, if they want to secure Kent's signature.

Mark Robinson/GettyImages

Last season, Kent went on loan to Barnsley where he was named the Tykes' Young Player of the Year, scoring three goals in 44 appearances.

Other first team experience comes from his time at Coventry in the 2015/16 season, and the 20-year-old starlet is now only missing game time from the Premier League.

His successful spell at Coventry led him to be called up to the England Under-20 side in 2015, he featured six times scoring one goal.

Adam Pretty/GettyImages

Kent has only played once for Liverpool back in January 2016, where they drew 2-2 with Exeter in the FA Cup.

Bournemouth had previously been linked with a £6m bid for the winger, but they seemingly no longer hold any interest in the player.

Kent, is one of a number of Liverpool youngsters linked with a move away from Anfield this summer - at least on a temporary basis. Sheyi Ojo is another who has attracted interest from Premier League and Championship teams.

Among the other clubs interesred in Kent are Middlesbrough, Sunderland, Derby, Bristol City, Reading, Barnsley and Birmingham.