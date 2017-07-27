Soccer

Young Liverpool Winger Ryan Kent in Demand as 10 Clubs Battle for His Signature

90Min
25 minutes ago

Premier League new boys Huddersfield, as well as a host of Championship sides including Aston Villa and Leeds, are interested in Liverpool winger Ryan Kent. 

Kent is currently in Germany as part of Liverpool's pre-season tour, but The Express reports that he will be allowed to leave on a season long loan with a number of suitors interested in offering regular game time. 

Hull are currently in pole position after Andy Robertson went in the opposite direction. However, they will have a battle on their hands, if they want to secure Kent's signature.

Mark Robinson/GettyImages

Last season, Kent went on loan to Barnsley where he was named the Tykes' Young Player of the Year, scoring three goals in 44 appearances. 

Other first team experience comes from his time at Coventry in the 2015/16 season, and the 20-year-old starlet is now only missing game time from the Premier League.

His successful spell at Coventry led him to be called up to the England Under-20 side in 2015, he featured six times scoring one goal. 

Adam Pretty/GettyImages

Kent has only played once for Liverpool back in January 2016, where they drew 2-2 with Exeter in the FA Cup.

Bournemouth had previously been linked with a £6m bid for the winger, but they seemingly no longer hold any interest in the player. 

Kent, is one of a number of Liverpool youngsters linked with a move away from Anfield this summer - at least on a temporary basis. Sheyi Ojo is another who has attracted interest from Premier League and Championship teams. 

Among the other clubs interesred in Kent are Middlesbrough, Sunderland, Derby, Bristol City, Reading, Barnsley and Birmingham. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters