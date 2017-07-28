Soccer

Roma President Lays Into AC Milan's Summer Spending and Financial Fair Play 'S**tshow'

90Min
an hour ago

Roma president James Pallotta has slammed financial fair play rules, labelling them a 's**tshow' following AC Milan's stunning summer of spending.

Following the takeover of the club by Yonghong Li, Milan have gone on to spend a reported €210m - attracting the likes of Leonardi Bonucci, Hakan Calhanoglu and Andre Silva.

And now Roma president Pallotta has gone off on a rant aimed at Milan, hinting that it is a huge financial risk that won't pay off.

Lintao Zhang/GettyImages

“UEFA in terms of Financial Fair Play has been a complete s**t show for us. We should be the poster boy for turning things around from the previous ownership." Pallotta told Sirius XM FC on Thursday night (via Football Italia).

“When you relate it to AC Milan, I have no idea what’s going on there. It makes zero sense. The amount of spending - they didn’t have the money in the first place to buy the team, as they borrowed almost €300m from some people that I know in London, at a pretty high interest rate.

Lintao Zhang/GettyImages

“They are spending, or at least making some significant down-payments, for players and they’re going to have to pay the piper at some point down the road.

“They say it’s about qualifying for the Champions League, but that won’t be enough. When the salary seems about equal to the revenues, I don’t know what the heck is going on. That’s the only one in Serie A who are losing their minds!

“Maybe they have this grand masterplan that we’ll all figure out someday, but the rest of the teams are being somewhat rational.

“If you can explain Milan to me, because I don’t get it…”

While Pallotta has blasted Milan for their transfers, Roma haven't exactly been quiet on that front either. Despite not spending anywhere near that which Milan have, 11 new faces have appeared this summer.

