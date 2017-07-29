Soccer

Highlights: Real Madrid, Barcelona Face Off in Miami

0:42 | Soccer
Neymar Involved in Barcelona Training Ground Bust Up Amid PSG Rumors
Jeremy Woo
2 hours ago

Real Madrid and Barcelona are going head to head in the United States for the first time, meeting Saturday night in Miami.

Soccer’s most famous rivalry often produces lasting moments, and though the stakes are undeniably lower in an International Champions Cup match, the game is a milestone for the sport in America and should make for some entertaining moments.

We’re keeping track of all the highlights here. Check back as the game progresses.

The Making of El Clasico in Miami: How Barcelona-Real Madrid in ICC Came to Be

Who other than Lionel Messi would open the scoring? Barcelona went up 1–0  on a driven shot in the box that took a friendly deflection and found goal. This came after a very brief injury scare for Neymar, who could be playing his final game in a Barcelona jersey.

In the seventh minute, Ivan Rakitic scored for Barcelona to make it 2–0 in a jiffy.

Madrid’s Mateo Kovacic cut the deficit with a pretty shot from outside the box to make it 2–1 in the 13th minute. Not much defense here.

And Madrid equalized in the 36th minute, with 21-year-old rising star Marco Asensio scoring a chippy goal after beating his defender in the box.

At half, the two sides were tied 2–2.

