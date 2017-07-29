Soccer

Neymar Informs Close Teammates and Staff That He's Paris Bound Ahead of World Record Transfer

90Min
an hour ago

Neymar's £196m transfer to Paris Saint-Germain looks to be complete as the winger told his teammates about his intentions on Thursday. It is believed that all that is left to do before the Brazilian can move to the French capital is for the big spending PSG to meet Neymar's release clause.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Neymar told his closest friends within the club about his intentions on the same day that the star was involved in a training ground bust up with Barcelona newbie Nélson Semedo.

Despite the fact Neymar has informed his closest teammates over his desire to leave Catalonia, Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu has not been made aware of the Brazilian's intentions. The Barcelona hierarchy are desperate for Neymar, or his father, to make his desire to leave public as all they currently know is what has been reported in the press.

Should Neymar complete his move to PSG, his £196m transfer fee would smash that of the current world record transfer of £89m spent on Paul Pogba. This summer it has been more obvious than before about inflated prices for players to switch clubs, with relegated goalkeeper Jordan Pickford swapping Sunderland for Everton in a deal worth £30m.

Should this transfer be completed, it will be remembered throughout history for a number of reasons. Not only will his £196m transfer but unprecedented, but swapping Barcelona for Paris could be the biggest sign that there is a power shift at the highest level of European football.

