Barcelona will file a Financial Fair Play complaint against Paris St. Germain if the French side pays Neymar's €220 release fee, according to an ESPNFC report.

Neymar is reportedly close to completing a move to the French club, as the two sides have reportedly agreed to a salary that will pay the Brazilian more than €30 million per season.

Barcelona has been unwilling to negotiate the transfer, which forces PSG to pay the release fee to acquire the player. The €220 million fee would more than double the previous transfer record of €105 million, which Manchester United paid for Paul Pogba in the summer of 2016.

According to the report, Barcelona believes the complaint could have crippling consequences.

PSG was hit with FFP sanctions by UEFA in 2014; the side was forced to limit its Champions League roster to just 21 players (as opposed to 25) and had its spending limited to €55 million per season. If the Ligue 1 club is deemed a repeat offender, Barcelona believes PSG could be suspended from UEFA competitions.