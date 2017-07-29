Soccer

Report: Barcelona will File Financial Fair Play Complaint Against PSG Over Neymar Release Clause

0:42 | Soccer
Neymar Involved in Barcelona Training Ground Bust Up Amid PSG Rumors
Daniel Rapaport
2 hours ago

Barcelona will file a Financial Fair Play complaint against Paris St. Germain if the French side pays Neymar's €220 release fee, according to an ESPNFC report

Neymar is reportedly close to completing a move to the French club, as the two sides have reportedly agreed to a salary that will pay the Brazilian more than €30 million per season.

Soccer
Roma President James Palotta Calls Financial Fair Play a 'S**tshow'

Barcelona has been unwilling to negotiate the transfer, which forces PSG to pay the release fee to acquire the player. The €220 million fee would more than double the previous transfer record of €105 million, which Manchester United paid for Paul Pogba in the summer of 2016. 

According to the report, Barcelona believes the complaint could have crippling consequences. 

PSG was hit with FFP sanctions by UEFA in 2014; the side was forced to limit its Champions League roster to just 21 players (as opposed to 25) and had its spending limited to €55 million per season. If the Ligue 1 club is deemed a repeat offender, Barcelona believes PSG could be suspended from UEFA competitions. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters