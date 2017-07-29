Neymar Urged to 'Follow His Heart' by Barcelona Legend Ronaldinho as PSG Move Draws Closer

Ahead of a potential world record transfer to Paris Saint-Germain, Neymar has been told that he needs to "follow his heart" by Barcelona and Brazil legend Ronaldinho.

After reportedly agreeing to a five-year contract with PSG, all that is seemingly left for the Parisians to do is to stump up his £196m release clause and get Neymar to sign on the dotted line.

As the transfer continues to drag on, Brazilian legend Ronaldinho has spoken out about the proposed move in support of his compatriot, according to Goal.

Neymar's having a better time in training today than he did yesterday... 👀 pic.twitter.com/O0dCXv8vyX — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) July 29, 2017

"I can only tell him to follow his heart and be happy, to do things that his heart tells him," Ronaldinho said in a press conference.

Seeking to escape from the shadows cast by Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez, Neymar could be set to complete a reversed version of a transfer that Ronaldinho completed in 2003.





After joining PSG in 2001 from hometown side Grêmio, Ronaldinho secured a £27m move to Barcelona and went on to win a host of trophies in Catalonia.

The two time Ballon d'Or winner and World Cup winning midfielder was the shining light in Barcelona's talented side for five years before moving to AC Milan in 2008.

Seeking his own starring role in a competitive side, Neymar is believed to fancy a move to Paris and becoming one of the greatest Brazilian footballers of all time.