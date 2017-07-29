Soccer

VIDEO: Twitter in Meltdown as Inter Star Kondogbia Scores Spectacular 40 Yard Own Goal vs Chelsea

44 minutes ago

Just as things were looking bad for Premier League champions Chelsea, who were down 2-0 against Inter Milan in the Champions Cup with goals from Stevan Jovetić and Ivan Perisic, an absolute screamer of an own goal from French midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia made the score 2-1. 

It is quite possibly the best own goal ever seen. What was Kondogbia even thinking here? Out of nowhere from 40 yards out he's launched the ball over the head of his own goalkeeper and into the Inter goal.

The look on his face afterwards exemplified his distraught. The ball finds its way into the top corner and has Twitter into absolute meltdown. 

Unfortunately for Chelsea, it wasn't enough and the Serie A giants saw of their English opponents 2-1.

