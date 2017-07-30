Leicester City Scouting Nice Defender Malang Sarr in Champions League Qualifiers Ahead of £20m Bid

Leicester City are set to scout Nice defender Malang Sarr in their Champions League qualifier against Ajax ahead of a proposed £20m bid.

The French side qualified for Europe having exceeded expectations and finished third in Ligue 1 last season.

The Sun have report that Sarr has the option of leaving Nice for a fixed fee, and could opt for an exit should the club fail to qualify for the next stage of the Champions League.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

The Foxes are searching for a new defender, and have identified the highly-rated 18-year-old as a prime target.

Sarr attracted the attention of a number of big European clubs following an impressive debut season, although Leicester appear to be favourites to secure his signature.

They may have to move quickly to do a deal, however, with reports of interest from Chelsea, Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Chelsea, Barcelona and Real Madrid trying to sign Nice centre back Malang Sarr. £36m release clause. 18-year-old also watched by Arsenal — Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) July 21, 2017

Sarr made 31 appearances for Nice last season, becoming one of the youngest debutant goalscorers in Ligue 1 history when he scored against Rennes, aged 17.

The teenager reportedly has a €40m release clause in his contract with the club, having signed a professional deal in November last year.

He has played for France at under-16, 17 and 18 level and has now made two appearances for the under-21 national team.

It remains to be seen whether Nice will be willing to sell Sarr for the £20m offer Leicester are prepared to make.