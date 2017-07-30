Soccer

PSG Star Dani Alves Becomes World's Most Decorated Footballer After Stunning Debut Against Monaco

90Min
an hour ago

Dani Alves has become the most decorated footballer currently active in the world after his sublime display against Monaco in the French Super Cup.

The Brazilian veteran has overtaken his former teammate and serial winner Zlatan Ibrahimovic to become the player with the most honours to his name with a hugely impressive 34.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

Ahead of him are Ryan Giggs, Ibrahim, Hossam Hassan and Maxwell, who are all retired from the game, meaning Alves is the most decorated out of all pros still playing.

Maxwell's record of 37 could be under threat from Alves, who joins a side hell bent on putting their disappointment of 2016/17 behind them by storming to the league title in the upcoming campaign.

The 34-year-old put pen to paper on a two-year deal with PSG and one gets the feeling that he has a great chance off adding more trophies to his personal haul before the expiry of his contract in the summer of 2019.

He made the perfect start to life at the Parc des Princes by scoring, assisting and winning the Super Cup's man of the match award in the 2-1 victory over league champions Monaco.

Djibril Sidibe gave Monaco the lead, but that was cancelled out in the 51st minute thanks to a truly sublime free-kick from distance by Alves. Adrien Rabiot then sealed the victory to set PSG up nicely for the upcoming season.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters