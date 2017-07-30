PSG Star Dani Alves Becomes World's Most Decorated Footballer After Stunning Debut Against Monaco

Dani Alves has become the most decorated footballer currently active in the world after his sublime display against Monaco in the French Super Cup.

The Brazilian veteran has overtaken his former teammate and serial winner Zlatan Ibrahimovic to become the player with the most honours to his name with a hugely impressive 34.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

Ahead of him are Ryan Giggs, Ibrahim, Hossam Hassan and Maxwell, who are all retired from the game, meaning Alves is the most decorated out of all pros still playing.

Maxwell's record of 37 could be under threat from Alves, who joins a side hell bent on putting their disappointment of 2016/17 behind them by storming to the league title in the upcoming campaign.

Dani Alves, who adds yet another medal to his growing collection, becomes the most decorated active footballer (club honours only) pic.twitter.com/VSz7iRfv3U — Mohamed Moallim (@iammoallim) July 29, 2017

The 34-year-old put pen to paper on a two-year deal with PSG and one gets the feeling that he has a great chance off adding more trophies to his personal haul before the expiry of his contract in the summer of 2019.

He made the perfect start to life at the Parc des Princes by scoring, assisting and winning the Super Cup's man of the match award in the 2-1 victory over league champions Monaco.

Djibril Sidibe gave Monaco the lead, but that was cancelled out in the 51st minute thanks to a truly sublime free-kick from distance by Alves. Adrien Rabiot then sealed the victory to set PSG up nicely for the upcoming season.

