Soccer

Real Madrid Defender Sergio Ramos Reveals Why He Wants Neymar to Leave Barcelona for PSG

90Min
an hour ago

Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos has admitted that he hopes Neymar will leave Barcelona for Paris Saint-Germain this summer because it would be "less of a problem" for his side.

The Ligue 1 side are reportedly willing to pay the Brazilian forward's €222m release clause, casting major doubts over his future.

The 25-year-old impressed during Saturday night's pre-season Clasico, setting up two goals and giving Ramos and his defensive teammates a difficult time.

Mike Ehrmann/GettyImages

And after the game, the Spain international gave his verdict on Neymar's future.

"I do not know, everyone is free to choose their future," he said, quoted by Goal. "I hope [he leaves]. It would be less of a problem for us."

PSG full-back Dani Alves, formerly a teammate of Neymar's at Barcelona, has also weighed in with his opinion on his next destination.


"I speak with him every day, but not always about football," Alves said.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

"I try to keep him calm because in these times when you listen to people from all over you can go crazy.

"You have to be selfish because the clubs don't think of you once you don't produce results, as I am an example of.

"I told him one thing, which is to be brave, as this world is for the brave. Decisions are for the brave and I am the bravest, deciding to leave Barcelona and Juventus.


"He must now make a decision to keep progressing. I just want my friend to be happy wherever he is, although if that is here then that's obviously better."

