Jurgen Klopp Very Clear on Coutinho Situation Amid Rumours of Barcelona Move

Jurgen Klopp has reiterated his stance on Barcelona's interest in Philippe Coutinho - stating that there is 'nothing new' regarding the Brazilian's situation; he is not for sale.

Coutinho has been a long term target of Barcelona's and even though the 25-year-old signed a new contract with the Reds in January, the Catalan giants have never given up hope of landing him. And now, after being asked about the playmaker's future once again, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has maintained that he is going nowhere:

JOHN MACDOUGALL/GettyImages

“If you say he is not available to be sold, where is the interpretation? The word ‘not’ means there is no interpretation. There is nothing new,” the German told the club's official website.

Barcelona have reportedly stepped up their interest in Coutinho ever since Neymar's future with the Blaugrana was thrust up into the air. The winger is believed to be on the verge of a £196m world record transfer to Paris Saint-Germain - and Barca will need a replacement.

DALE DE LA REY/GettyImages

Along with Coutinho on their list of candidates are Juventus' Paulo Dybala and Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann.

In what will be seen as good news for Liverpool fans, Barca and Juventus representatives are said to be meeting soon to discuss a move for Dybala - in what could become a €110m transfer.

On the other hand, a move for Antoine Griezmann would be cheaper and will inflict a lot of damage on a La Liga rival. Griezmann's €100m buy-out clause could be triggered by the Catalonians and Atletico Madrid wouldn't be able to do anything about it. Neither would they be able to sign a replacement until January 2018 - which would be a major blow for Diego Simeone.