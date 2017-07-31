Nemanja Matic Promises to Bring Balance to Man Utd Following His Move From Chelsea

Manchester United's latest signing Nemanja Matic believes he can provide the necessary balance to help the club achieve success, having joined the Red Devils from Chelsea on Monday.

The Serbian is understood to have cost United £40m, in a move which has left many Blues fans perplexed as to why the Stamford bridge side would choose to strengthen a direct rival instead of using the midfielder as a makeweight to sign Alex Sandro from Juventus.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

This is the second time that Jose Mourinho has recruited Matic, as he was the one who brought him back to Chelsea from Benfica three years ago.

The pair have now been reunited, and Matic is seemingly overjoyed at the opportunity to train under the Portuguese coach again.

"Manchester United is one of the biggest clubs in the world. It was also my ambition to train with Jose," the Serbian said in his first interview at the club (H/T the Mirror).

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

"I will for sure give my best and show that I deserve to be at this club. I have enough time before the season to prepare myself.

"That position gives balance to the team and allows you to control the game. Playing in the centre of the pitch you have to know all the time where the ball is. But I always give my best, even more in fact."

The player also hopes to emulate the success of compatriot and namesake Nemanja Vidic, who spent eight years at United, winning the league on five occasions before joining Inter Milan in 2014.

"Vidic was a great player. He had a great career. When I came to the international team he was the captain," Matic added.

"I will try my best to repeat what he did, I know it will be very hard, but I will try. Hopefully they can sing the same one."