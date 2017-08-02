Soccer

Middlesbrough Close in on Loan Move for Talented Liverpool Youngster as Garry Monk Targets Promotion

90Min
7 minutes ago

Championship Middlesbrough appear to be closing in on the signing of promising Liverpool youngster Ryan Kent. 

Interest from Boro has intensified over the last few weeks, after they switched their attentions from Kent's Liverpool teammate Sheyi Ojo.

Garry Monk appears determined to add width to his side, as he seeks to take Middlesbrough back up to the Premier League at the first time of asking, and has identified a loan move for Kent as an ideal signing, according to the Coventry Telegraph,

Kent impressed on loan in the Championship at Barnsley last season, making 44 league appearances and scoring three goals. The youngster has also been impressive in pre-season for his parent club, receiving plaudits from fans who admired his performance against German champions Bayern Munich on Tuesday night.

Middlesbrough have emerged as the likeliest destination for the young winger, but Monk's side still face competition from the likes of Birmingham City, Hull City, Derby County and Leeds United. 

Kent has an impressive skill set and bags of ability. The youngster is a natural wide man who is adept at cutting inside and dribbling past his defender. Moreover, he's comfortable on both sides of the pitch and is quality from a dead ball. 

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is purportedly open to a loan move for the Oldham-born youngster, knowing that first team opportunities will be limited this season with the arrival of former Chelsea winger Mohamed Salah.

Middlesbrough have had an impressive transfer window so far, with Britt Assombalonga, Martin Braithwaite, Jonny Howson, Ashley Fletcher, Cyrus Christie and Darren Randolph all already signing for the club.

Boro now prepare to face Wolverhampton Wanderers in their opening game of the Championship on Saturday, while Liverpool will conclude their pre-season against Athletic Bilbao on the same day.

