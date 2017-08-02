PHOTO: EA Release Pele's FIFA 18 FUT Card & it's Literally the Greatest of all Time

If you're going to add the legend that is Pele to your game, you can't afford not to pull out all the stops.

And pulling out every stop is exactly what EA Sports have tried to do ahead of the much-anticipated release of FIFA 18.

Getty Images/GettyImages

It was always going to be one of their biggest challenges, as they simply coudn't risk a fan backlash over Pele.

It's already hard enough filling out the pads for Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, but the three-time World Cup-winning Brazilian's stats just aren't something one wants to risk getting wrong.

Fortunately, though, everything looks fine and dandy, with EA having released the Legend's FUT card on Tuesday. And you can bet on it being the greatest of all time.

A legend returns! 95 ICON @Pele in FUT 18. More ICONS and their ratings in 6 hours. Follow on Twitch -> https://t.co/o5Quc8rmIL pic.twitter.com/c4sKw6mdfJ — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) August 1, 2017

The Brazilian's 'Icon' card shoves the Ronaldo and Messi cards into the shadows, boasting a remarkable 96 pace, 95 dribbling and 93 shooting, as well as an overall 95.

Meanwhile, Thierry Henry's 90-rated FUT card didn't go well with fans on Twitter, after it was released on Monday. However, it's safe to say that EA won't receive too many angry complaints from Brazilians over Pele's.

Several more 'Icon' cards are expected to be released in the coming days, with FUT heads everywhere on the edge of their seats.