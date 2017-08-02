Soccer

West Ham Forward Andre Ayew Excited to Alongside New Signing Javier Hernandez

90Min
36 minutes ago

West Ham and Ghana forward Andre Ayew is relishing the opportunity to play alongside the club's latest acquisition Javier Hernandez.

The former Manchester United and Bayer Leverkusen striker recently joined the London side, and many expect him to carry on his remarkable scoring record now that he's back in England.

Ayew, for one, is happy to have the Mexican around.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

“It's good to have players to play alongside who have played for great clubs at the highest level as they know the expectations," he told the club's official website. "Players who have played in the Champions League are what I like.

“When you play with players you know have played to that level, especially when you too have played there against them years before, it's good for you as a player, it's good for the club and good for the fans, especially.

“I feel he's going to bring a lot of fighting spirit, a lot of trouble for the other defence and we need to start training together to really know what he likes.

"When you watch games, it's different from when you are training and you get the feeling more to know his movements, what he likes and doesn't like and we have to adapt to him the same way he has to adapt to us. We will try to find the best ways for him to get goals for us."

Hernandez registered 13 goals and three assists in 30 starts for Leverkusen last season, while Ayew notched six strikes and three assists in 16 Premier League starts for the Hammers.

Marko Arnautovic has also joined the Hammers this summer, as Slaven Bilic redesigns his squad's previously ailing attacking line.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters