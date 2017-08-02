West Ham Forward Andre Ayew Excited to Alongside New Signing Javier Hernandez

West Ham and Ghana forward Andre Ayew is relishing the opportunity to play alongside the club's latest acquisition Javier Hernandez.

The former Manchester United and Bayer Leverkusen striker recently joined the London side, and many expect him to carry on his remarkable scoring record now that he's back in England.

Ayew, for one, is happy to have the Mexican around.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

“It's good to have players to play alongside who have played for great clubs at the highest level as they know the expectations," he told the club's official website. "Players who have played in the Champions League are what I like.

“When you play with players you know have played to that level, especially when you too have played there against them years before, it's good for you as a player, it's good for the club and good for the fans, especially.

Get excited West Ham fans. This is outrageous from Javier Hernandez in training.. 😳 pic.twitter.com/jxMqe7QKBJ — Soccer AM (@SoccerAM) August 1, 2017

“I feel he's going to bring a lot of fighting spirit, a lot of trouble for the other defence and we need to start training together to really know what he likes.

"When you watch games, it's different from when you are training and you get the feeling more to know his movements, what he likes and doesn't like and we have to adapt to him the same way he has to adapt to us. We will try to find the best ways for him to get goals for us."

Hernandez registered 13 goals and three assists in 30 starts for Leverkusen last season, while Ayew notched six strikes and three assists in 16 Premier League starts for the Hammers.

Marko Arnautovic has also joined the Hammers this summer, as Slaven Bilic redesigns his squad's previously ailing attacking line.