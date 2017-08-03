Everton Youngster Seeks Regular First Team Action by Signing on Loan for Nottingham Forest

England U20 World Cup winner Kieran Dowell has agreed a deal with Nottingham Forest.

The Everton youngster has only managed three appearances for the Toffees' first team, but is believed to have a future at the club. Sky sources reports that Dowell will sign on a season-long loan.

A successful campaign in the U20 World Cup has perhaps caught the eye of Forest manager, Mark Warburton. Dowell scored in a group game against North Korea and was part of the starting line that beat Venezuela in the final.

Nathan Stirk/GettyImages

Everton's youth academy has had many successful graduates break into their first team, the most recent example being Tom Davies. Dowell will be hoping a year out on loan can show Ronald Koeman what he has to offer.

It seemed that Dowell could have been part of Koeman's plans after scoring a great goal against FC Twente in a recent friendly, however, the Evertonian has opted for more regular team football.

Everton midfllelder Kieran Dowell will sign on a season long-loan for #nffc tomorrow... he's 19 and an attack minded player. — Paul Taylor (@nottmtails) August 1, 2017

Warburton has been busy in the transfer market to ensure that Championship survival does not go down to the final day of the season again. Dowell will be signing number eight after Jason Cummings, Barrie McKay, Joe Coveney, Liam Bossin, Daryl Murphy, Tendayi Darikwa and Andreas Bouchalakis.





The Forest manager has a history of signing Everton academy players, at Brentford, Warburton brought in Adam Forshaw, Jake Bidwell, Conor McAleny and Chris Long.

Forest kick off their Championship season at home to Milwall on Friday 4th August, it is unlikely that Dowell will feature with the signing not being completed in time.