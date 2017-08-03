Soccer

La Liga Refuses to Accept $262M PSG Payment for Neymar

More Sports
Scooby Axson
an hour ago

Spanish league La Liga refused to accept a $262 million payment for a buyout clause from Paris Saint-Germain that would release Barcelona forward Neymar from his contract.

La Liga president Javier Tebas says he believes transfer violates UEFA's Financial Fair Play rules.

"We can confirm that the legal representatives of the player [Neymar] came to La Liga to deposit the clause and that it has been rejected. This is all the information we can give at the moment," the league said in a statement.

An official said that Neymar's attorney showed up at La Liga headquarters with the purpose of depositing the buyout clause.

The proposed transfer fee would break the record set by Manchester United who paid $116 million France midfielder Paul Pogba last year.

Barcelona said that Neymar told the club on Wednesday that he plans on leaving and was excused from practice at permission of the coach to "miss training and resolve his future."

