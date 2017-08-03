Soccer

Leicester Officially Signs Striker Kelechi Iheanacho From Manchester City

1:13 | Planet Futbol
an hour ago

Leicester City have completed the signing of Manchester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho, for a fee believed to be in the region of £25m.

The Foxes announced the news via their official Twitter page, confirming that the player will wear the number eight shirt this season.

The 20-year-old Nigerian forward struggled to establish himself as a first team member of the Manchester City squad, given the wealth of attacking talents that the Citizens possess. 

Despite this, the youngster still showed his huge potential when called upon, scoring an impressive 21 goals in 64 Premier League appearances for the club.

The Foxes have taken a relatively restrained approach to the summer transfer market thus far, signing just three players as many of their league rivals have splashed the cash. Vicente Iborra joined the club from Sevilla for £12m, while promising Hull City defender Harry Maguire joined for £11.65m, alongside his teammate and goalkeeper Eldin Jakupovic.

