On Thursday, Paris Saint-Germain finalized a record transfer to acquire Neymar from Barcelona.

Shortly after the deal was completed, Neymar explained his motivation behind requesting the transfer, and reflected upon his time with Barcelona.

“It’s a very hard decision but I made it with the maturity I accumulated through those 25 years," Neymar says in the video. "Barcelona, gracies per tot! Paris, J’Arrive"

Additionally, Neymar spoke about his relationship with Lionel Messi, discussing how close they became and what it was like playing together.

“I had the honor of playing with the best athlete I’ve ever seen in my life and I”m sure that I’ll never see another one like him while I’m alive," Neymar writes. "Leo Messi became my friend in and out of the pitch. It was an honor to play with you.”

Messi posted a goodbye to Neymar on Instagram on Wednesday, and wished him luck with his move.

”I made a trio with Messi and Suarez that made history," Neymar added. "Conquered everything an athlete can conquer.”

During his time with Barcelona, Neymar helped the team win two La Liga titles, three Copa Del Rey trophies and a Champions League trophy.