Arsene Wenger Admits Arsenal Will Make the Premier League a Priority Over Europe

Arsene Wenger will use the Europa League to rest players in order to mount a focused title challenge in the Premier League.

Arsenal have struggled to meet their supporters expectations over the past decade, failing to win the Premier League since 2004. The Gunners have also lost a number of their best players in that period. Cesc Fabregas departed to Barcelona, Samir Nasri left to Manchester City, and Robin van Persie won his first league title after joining Manchester United.

Arsene Wenger: "In the Europa League, if we can afford sometimes to rest some players, we will do it." pic.twitter.com/2MjlKgP5sd — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) August 5, 2017

However, Wenger is looking to change his club's fortunes in Premier League competition as he intends to utilise the Europa League to rest and rotate players.

“For us it is a good opportunity to focus completely on the Premier League,” Wenger said per the Independent.

“I would say that the Premier League has, in my opinion, taken over from the Champions League interest-wise.”

With reports linking talismanic players Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil with moves away from the Emirates, Wenger may not have the aforementioned duo to call upon much longer. But if the pair remains Arsenal players, Wenger will likely not use them in European competition next season.

"I will always play a team that has a good chance to win the next game,” Wenger said. “In the Europa League if we can afford sometimes to rest some players we will do it. But we have to adapt to the level of the competition and see first what kind of group we play in.”

Wenger, given the backlash to his recent contract renewal, is aware that some sections of the Emirates crowd do not favour him in the managerial role. Still, Wenger jokingly apologised for continuing his role as Arsenal boss as per the Sun.

“I am sorry I am still here and I can understand that you want to kill me but, at the moment, I survive.

“Last season we won the FA Cup and made 75 points and of course we are not happy with that. But some teams did worse."

Arsenal will open the new season with a match against Chelsea in the FA Community Shield on August 6th.