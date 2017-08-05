Soccer

Liverpool Legend Phil Thompson Urges Reds to Make Shock Move for Chelsea Star

90Min
an hour ago

Former Liverpool assistant manager Phil Thompson has made claims that the Reds should make a move for unwanted Chelsea forward Diego Costa.

Costa has already been told he is not part of the plans at Stamford Bridge and has a strong desire to move back to Spain to former club Atletico Madrid - despite their current transfer ban. 

The Spanish club will be unable to play newly signed players until January next year and according to the Metro, Thompson believes Liverpool would benefit from a six-month loan deal if Costa was to move back to Spain.

Thompson told the Irish Examiner: "Dare I say it: Diego Costa signs for Atletico Madrid and then gets loaned out to Liverpool? It would be quite a dream, wouldn’t it? I’d take him for six months."

He added: "Going back three or four years when Liverpool were in for Costa, I think we offered 20 million. It was 25 million and the deal never got done. I was amazed. If we’d have had Suarez and Diego Costa, God, they’d have frightened everybody."

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Diego Costa is fierce on the field, he always gives everything for the club he represents and Thompson believes it to be a huge benefit to know what you're getting from your players week in, week out.


He said: "You love these players. Every other supporter moans at them but you know as a Chelsea fan how much Costa will fight for you, do the battling for you. Good skills too. Good technique."

Thompson added: "Is Morata going to be [as effective] when you get into battles in the Premier League? It didn’t matter whether you were playing against Hull City or Manchester United, you knew what you’d get off Costa."

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters