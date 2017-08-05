Monaco's Vice-President Vadim Vasilyev has denied speculation that star-youngster Kylian Mbappe has asked to leave the club this summer.

Mbappe had a breakout season with Monaco last campaign, scoring 26 goals in 44 appearances in all competitions. On top of this, he led Monaco to their first Ligue 1 title since 2000 and guided Monaco to the Champions League semi-finals - scoring six goals in just nine Champions League games.

CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/GettyImages

Mbappe is now the most sought-after player in European football, with a number of European giants being linked with a move for the 18-year-old. Teams such as Real Madrid, PSG, Chelsea, Manchester City and Arsenal have all been rumoured to have been interested in signing Mbappe this summer.

Despite all these rumours, Mbappe himself has remained quiet concerning his future. Also, speaking after Monaco's 3-2 victory over Bordeaux on the opening day of the Ligue 1 season, the club's Vice-President Vadim Vasilyev confirmed that no such transfer request had been received.

VALERY HACHE/GettyImages

He said (via Eurosport): “I assure you there is no agreement with a club. We have very great demand for Mbappe. He’s the biggest prospect in world football.

“We are discussing an extension with Kylian. I hope we’ll get there.”

Also speaking to L'Equipe in an interview last Friday (via ESPN), when asked if Monaco would be tempted to sell Mbappe should another off like Manchester United's potential £80m offer for Anthony Martial arise, Vasilyev was again quick to dismiss any speculation.

VALERY HACHE/GettyImages

He said: "Kylian is a child of the club. He embodies the quality of our youth academy. He has parents who are very intelligent and who know the world of football very well.

"We'll do everything for him to stay and it's very possible that he is there next season. I don't see why he would leave."

Monaco will be looking to do everything they can to keep their 18-year-old wonderkid at the club as Monaco look to defend their Ligue 1 title.