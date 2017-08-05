Ronaldinho Names the Player He Thinks Can Replace Neymar at Barcelona

Brazilian legend Ronaldinho, who just like Neymar has played for PSG and Barcelona, believes the player to replace him is Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho.

Goal reported Ronaldinho discussing the possibility of Liverpool's little magician joining Barca: "There are only very few players in the world who can replace Neymar - and I have said I think Coutinho could play for them."

NELSON ALMEIDA/GettyImages

But Ronaldinho was aware of Liverpool's current stance on Coutinho, who have said the player is not for sale at any price: "He is at a level where he could fill the gap left by Neymar - But Liverpool will know his worth and after the fees of this summer it will cost Barcelona."

The Merseyside club have already rejected a £72m bid for the 25-year-old from Barcelona and Jurgen Klopp himself reaffirmed the play-maker will not be leaving the club under any circumstances.

Ronaldinho offered a word of advice to Neymar, having played for both clubs he said: "Barcelona is the bigger club historically but both teams are now at a level where they a competing for big trophies."

In a heartfelt farewell message, Neymar explained his desire to move to PSG was to face new challenges and his move was against the wishes of his father. The Brazilian sensation was shown off to Parisians yesterday at the Parc des Princes as his lucrative £197m deal was completed.