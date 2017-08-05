VIDEO: Neymar Signs Traditional Initiation Song in Front of Teammates as PSG Debut Is Delayed

Neymar has shaken the foundations of world football by completing his €222m transfer to Paris Saint-Germain, however, only now is the Brazilian an official player after completing the traditional initiation song.





Filmed by his new Italian teammate Marco Verratti, Neymar's song came just hours after he was unveiled as a PSG player in his first press conference in France.

Bienvenu fenomeno @neymarjr A post shared by Marco Verratti (@marco_verratti92) on Aug 4, 2017 at 1:01pm PDT

Despite completing his big money move, the 25-year-old will not play a part in his new club's opening league game this Saturday, according to Sky Sports. PSG, set to face newly promoted Amiens SC on matchday one in Ligue 1, failed to lodge Neymar's international transfer certificate by the midnight deadline on Friday.

Despite having trained with his new teammates already, the Brazilian international will be forced to watch the Parisians' opening fixture from the stands of the Parc des Princes.

Neymar's transfer may be the catalyst that sees even more high profile players complete big money moves this summer. Barcelona, now desperate to replace their Brazilian star, have identified the likes of Philippe Coutinho, Ousmane Dembélé and Kylian Mbappé as possible reinforcements.