Christian Pulisic is picking up right where he left off with Borussia Dortmund.

In Dortmund's first official game of the season, the 18-year-old American broke through to score the opening goal against Bayern Munich in the DFL-Supercup on Saturday. The competition is the traditional curtain-raiser for the domestic soccer season in Germany, and features the winners of last year's Bundesliga (Bayern Munich) against the winners of last year's DFB-Pokal (Dortmund).

Pulisic created the opening goal from nothing when he pounced on a poor spell of possession along Bayern Munich's backline, stripping the ball from Javi Martinez, breaking down on the goalkeeper, and finishing easily to give his team a 1–0 advantage:

The lead didn't last too long, though, as Robert Lewandowski broke free to level the scores not long afterward:

That's how the scores stayed until the second half, when Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang broke through and lifted a perfect finish over the goalkeeper to regain the lead for Dortmund:

The 18-year-old American international is looking to build upon last years campaign in which he scored five goals and added 13 assists in 45 appearances across all competitions for Borussia Dortmund.