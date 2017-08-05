Watch: Christian Pulisic Scores For Dortmund In German Supercup
Christian Pulisic is picking up right where he left off with Borussia Dortmund.
In Dortmund's first official game of the season, the 18-year-old American broke through to score the opening goal against Bayern Munich in the DFL-Supercup on Saturday. The competition is the traditional curtain-raiser for the domestic soccer season in Germany, and features the winners of last year's Bundesliga (Bayern Munich) against the winners of last year's DFB-Pokal (Dortmund).
Pulisic created the opening goal from nothing when he pounced on a poor spell of possession along Bayern Munich's backline, stripping the ball from Javi Martinez, breaking down on the goalkeeper, and finishing easily to give his team a 1–0 advantage:
Cool as you like! Pulisic steals the ball from Javi Martinez and puts Dortmund in the lead. #Supercup @cpulisic_10 https://t.co/L7YCxf1qS8— FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) August 5, 2017
The lead didn't last too long, though, as Robert Lewandowski broke free to level the scores not long afterward:
Kimmich gets behind the Dortmund line and crosses it perfectly to Lewandowski, who won't miss from there. #Supercup https://t.co/CtHXXeXdyH— FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) August 5, 2017
That's how the scores stayed until the second half, when Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang broke through and lifted a perfect finish over the goalkeeper to regain the lead for Dortmund:
It appears Aubameyang hasn't lost his touch this summer. What a goal! 😳— FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) August 5, 2017
Is that the winner? #Supercup https://t.co/rQao8ltSxa
The 18-year-old American international is looking to build upon last years campaign in which he scored five goals and added 13 assists in 45 appearances across all competitions for Borussia Dortmund.