VIDEO: Didier Drogba Nets Incredible Free-Kick for Phoenix Rising Against LA Galaxy

an hour ago

Didier Drogba will forever be remembered as a legend at former club Chelsea.

The ex-Ivory Coast international scored the winning penalty during the Champions League final shootout victory over Bayern Munich in 2012 and won four Premier League titles with the Blues, as well as a host of FA Cups and League Cups.

But who said his best days were behind him?

Now playing for Phoenix Rising, for who he is also an owner, Drogba smacked home an incredible free-kick against LA Galaxy.

The 39-year-old has scored a few exquisite set pieces over the course of his career but this particular effort is certainly up there, rising over the wall and dipping into the top right-hand corner.

Phoenix Rising are currently in the United Soccer League, the second tier of the American Soccer Pyramid, and Drogba will be hoping his newly acquired club will be able to move through the leagues with him at the helm.

