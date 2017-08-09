Soccer

Juventus & Arsenal Put on Red Alert as it's Claimed La Liga Star Wants to Leave Sevilla

Steven N'Zonzi's spell at Sevilla FC could soon be coming to an end after his agent reportedly confirmed the player's desire to leave the La Liga side.

Since joining the Spanish side after concluding a six-year stay in the Premier League with both Blackburn Rovers and Stoke City, the Frenchman has been widely lauded for his composure on the ball and unique passing abilities. 

According to David Cartlidge, Editor for beIN SPORTS USA, a potential suitor for the Sevilla midfielder would have to activate a release clause worth €40m, as the player is under contract until 2020.


Juventus are thought to be in pole position to sign the 28-year-old, having been frustrated in their attempts to sign Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Blaise Matuidi. 

It has also been reported that Juve director Fabio Paratici traveled to England to watch N'Zonzi in Sevilla's pre-season tie against Everton.


Arsenal are also thought to be interested in signing the tall Frenchman, as he would add stability to Wenger's midfield while also possessing a wealth of Premier League experience.


Top clubs around Europe may struggle to reach a deal with the French midfielder, considering Sevilla will be keen on keeping the player in the side that finished 4th last season. With the club already seeing Vicente Iborra move to Leicester City in a £13.5m move, manager Eduardo Berizzo may be hostile in regard to a move for another of his central midfielders.

However the La Liga side have brought in midfield reinforcements, seeing both Ever Banega and Jesus Navas return to the club. Sevilla have also completed high-profile deals for Guido Pizarro, Simon Kjaer, Nolito and Luis Muriel.  

