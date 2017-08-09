Soccer

WATCH: Ronaldinho Calls Over Pitch Invader For a Heartwarming Hug

Soccer
90Min
an hour ago

Ronaldinho may currently be without a club, but the legendary Brazilian remains as popular as ever.

The 37-year-old has spent the summer taking part in a number of charity matches in Central America, most recently in Costa Rica.

The game in San Jose was interrupted by one fan, who scoured the pitch desperately searching for his idol.

It looked to be heading towards a tragically near miss when security guards began to escort him off the pitch.

But Ronaldinho, humble and gracious, made sure to seek out the supporter before he was banished from the stadium, and gave him a hug.

Heartwarming stuff from the former Barcelona midfielder, who recently joked that he may not yet be completely finished with professional football.

"Have I officially retired from football?" he said. "If there is a team that would want me without the training, it is still possible to play."

It might be wishful thinking on his part, although there will undoubtedly still be clubs queuing up to secure his services after the update. Training or not, Ronaldinho is still Ronaldinho.

His last taste of professional football was in 2015 with Brazilian club Fluminese, for whom he made just nine appearances. Match fitness may be a slight issue, then.

