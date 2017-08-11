Soccer

Jurgen Klopp Confirms Daniel Sturridge and Philippe Coutinho Will Miss Liverpool's Season Opener

an hour ago

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has confirmed striker Daniel Sturridge will miss the Reds' season opener against Watford on Saturday.

Sturridge picked up a thigh injury whilst scoring in a pre-season friendly against Bayern Munich  and Klopp says he will not be risked at the weekend but that the England international will likely be ready for the Champions League qualifier against Hoffenheim next week.

Jan Hetfleisch/GettyImages

Klopp said, as quoted by Liverpool's website: “Daniel had a fantastic pre-season, but it was a little thing. He is close – he was already close for this weekend, but now for Tuesday it is pretty sure he is ready.”

Klopp also has injury worries regarding Philippe Coutinho, Adam Lallana and Nathaniel Clyne, confirming the trio will be unavailable for the start of Liverpool's Premier League season.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

He added: “Adam Lallana had this injury which is really unlucky for all of us. Clyney had a problem from the first day and now Phil with the back, so that makes it four players and that’s not too cool but now I have to make hard decisions because a few players really showed up in pre-season.

“Even [though] they are young and they have to prove their quality in the Premier League and all that stuff, that’s clear but even now I have to make hard decisions. But I could go into the season with this squad, that’s no problem – that’s what we will do and then we will see what happens by the 31st.”

Jordan Henderson is also in the squad after sitting out the friendly against Athletic Bilbao in Dublin due to illness.

