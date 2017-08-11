Soccer

VIDEO: Per Mertesacker and Arsene Wenger Make String of Strange Admissions During Hilarious Q&A

2 hours ago

Do you think you would be able to guess what Per Mertesacker's favourite pet animal is?

The former Germany international took part in a question and answer session with Gunners manager Arsene Wenger and made a series of hipster admissions, claiming his ultimate pets are guinea pigs.

Mertesacker also believes Wenger could play actor Richard Gere in a movie and revealed he only shaves once every two weeks, while his boss Wenger said he grooms his face every day.

The former Werder Bremen centre-back also admitted he was fat as a child, while also revealing he became more competitive as he grew older.

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

The questions also revealed a dark side to former Monaco manager Wenger, with the 67-year-old claiming he would prefer to holiday in a destination where the sun doesn't rise instead of a place where the sun doesn't set.

Arsenal start their Premier League campaign with a home fixture against Leicester on Friday evening, with the north London side hopeful of improving on their finish of fifth last season.

