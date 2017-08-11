VIDEO: Turkish Champions Unveil Gary Medel in Another Brilliant 'Come to Besiktas' Announcement

Besiktas have confirmed the signing of former Cardiff City central midfielder Gary Medel from Inter. The Chilean arrives into the club for a reported €2.5m and signs a three year deal with the Turkish giants.

As has become a bit of a tradition for Besiktas this summer, Medel was announced with their now-typical 'come to Besiktas' video - involving phone calls and cartoon filters. However, the 30-year-old's announcement received a bit of a twist.

The video reveals new signing Jeremain Lens calling a 'middle man' in his attempts to bring Medel into the club. The middle man that the former Sunderland winger uses is the son of fan favourite Atiba Hutchinson, according to Squawka.

Medel becomes the fourth player this window to be unveiled via the 'come to Besiktas' video - joining Lens, former Real Madrid centre half Pepe and Alvaro Negredo.

The midfielder turned centre back has enjoyed an illustrious career in all reaches of the world, featuring for the likes of Boca Juniors, Sevilla, Cardiff and Inter Milan - as well as racking up an impressive 105 international caps for Chile.

Medel joins Besiktas along with a huge wealth of other talent as the club look to continue their domination of Turkish football.

The team triumphed in the Turkish Super Lig last season, finishing four points clear of second placed Istanbul Basaksehir, and with some strong summer recruitment, the club seem to be preparing to make some long awaited ground in continental football.

Besiktas have already qualified for the group stages of this season's Champions League, and with experienced players such as Pepe and Negredo within their ranks, they'll be hoping to progress as far as possible.