Soccer

VIDEO: Turkish Champions Unveil Gary Medel in Another Brilliant 'Come to Besiktas' Announcement

an hour ago

Besiktas have confirmed the signing of former Cardiff City central midfielder Gary Medel from Inter. The Chilean arrives into the club for a reported €2.5m and signs a three year deal with the Turkish giants.

As has become a bit of a tradition for Besiktas this summer, Medel was announced with their now-typical 'come to Besiktas' video - involving phone calls and cartoon filters. However, the 30-year-old's announcement received a bit of a twist.

The video reveals new signing Jeremain Lens calling a 'middle man' in his attempts to bring Medel into the club. The middle man that the former Sunderland winger uses is the son of fan favourite Atiba Hutchinson, according to Squawka.

Medel becomes the fourth player this window to be unveiled via the 'come to Besiktas' video - joining Lens, former Real Madrid centre half Pepe and Alvaro Negredo.

The midfielder turned centre back has enjoyed an illustrious career in all reaches of the world, featuring for the likes of Boca Juniors, Sevilla, Cardiff and Inter Milan - as well as racking up an impressive 105 international caps for Chile.

Medel joins Besiktas along with a huge wealth of other talent as the club look to continue their domination of Turkish football.

The team triumphed in the Turkish Super Lig last season, finishing four points clear of second placed Istanbul Basaksehir, and with some strong summer recruitment, the club seem to be preparing to make some long awaited ground in continental football. 

Besiktas have already qualified for the group stages of this season's Champions League, and with experienced players such as Pepe and Negredo within their ranks, they'll be hoping to progress as far as possible.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters