Liverpool Plot Move for Tottenham Target Max Meyer as Philippe Coutinho Future Remains Uncertain

Liverpool are planning a move for Schalke attacking midfielder Max Meyer if they sell star man Philippe Coutinho.

The Brazil international handed in a transfer request on Friday and could leave Anfield this window, although Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group remain adamant that the midfielder will not be sold.

According to the Mirror, Meyer, who only has a year left on his Schalke contract after rejecting a recent contract proposal, is interested in playing under Reds manager Jurgen Klopp after the German tried to sign him during his time with Borussia Dortmund.

Liverpool are also thought to be interested in Napoli attacker Lorenzo Insigne, who is rated at £60m by his club after scoring 18 goals and contributing nine assists in 37 Serie A appearances last season.

The Merseyside club's pursuit of Meyer comes as a blow to Tottenham, who have been monitoring the 21-year-old for a long time ahead of a potential move after Meyer rose to prominence during the 2013-14 season.

After scoring 18 goals in his first 125 appearances for Schalke, Meyer could only manage two in all competitions last season as Schalke finished 10th in the Bundesliga, failing to qualify for European football.

Having already rejected a contract extension with Schalke, Meyer remains keen on keeping his options open, with Bayern Munich also thought to be interested in acquiring his signature ahead of their Bundesliga title defence.

Liverpool started their Premier League campaign with a 3-3 draw at Watford, with Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino all getting on the scoresheet.