Soccer

Watch: Neymar Scores, Notches Assist on Debut For PSG Against Guingamp

Alexander Abnos
3 hours ago

Neymar made a scoring start to his life as a PSG player on Sunday, netting a goal on his debut for the Parisian club at Guingamp. 

His goal came midway through the second half with the Parisian side in full control. Striker Edinson Cavani played provider, cleaning up the mess after Neymar's first hack at goal was blocked, then sending a simple pass across goal for the Brazilian to finish off. 

That was far from the first positive action from Neymar in the game. After first half in which he played many dangerous passes forward, he notched his first assist as a PSG player with a pinpoint through ball to Cavani, which the Uruguayan finished easily. 

Neymar joining PSG was the story of the summer while the European leagues were on break, with the French club prying the Brazilian from Barcelona for a world-record €222 million (~$262 million) transfer fee. PSG also gave Neymar a five-year contract worth an estimated €30 million per year after tax. He was unveiled before PSG's season-opener last week against SC Amiens, which the team won 2–0. 

Neymar scored 68 goals in 123 appearances in all competitions for Barcelona, but left the club in part to escape from the shadow of Lionel Messi. He'll have to score a few more in France to achieve the same status as the Argentine, but he's off to a good start. 

